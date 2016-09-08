The grieving family of David Ellam who was tragically killed in a savage dog attack have come forward to thanked everyone for their support.

David died on Monday August 15 after trying to protect his Yorkshire terrier Rolo from a Labrador-Staffy cross near his home in Riddings Road, Sheepridge.

Rolo was hurt during thee attack but is now safe and well and is being looked after by family.

David’s relatives asked for privacy but have now come forward to thank everyone across Huddersfield for their kind thoughts.

Here, David’s cousin Keeley Berry describes the family’s anguish - and how they are trying to come to terms with their loss by doing something positive for charity in David’s name.

“On Monday 15th August, my cousin David sadly lost his life in a savage dog attack in Huddersfield whilst trying to protect the life of his own little Yorkshire Terrier.

David Ellam's Yorkshire terrier Rolo

“As medical staff at our local hospital, Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, strived courageously and valiantly to save his life, the injuries he sustained were sadly too much. David passed away surrounded by his close family later on that evening.

“What happened to David was devastating. It was not an accident, but an unfortunate and entirely preventable event. The amount of support for David and our family has been overwhelming, and on behalf of my family we would like to thank all of those who have shared their kind words. Although difficult and painful at times, we need to carry on and move past the finger-pointing, blaming and negativity to make sure an event like this never happens to another family ever again.

“Although difficult to accept, we can never change what has happened. Instead, my family and I are choosing to move forward with repairing our broken family and are trying to find something good through all of this loss and pain. On behalf of David’s life that was sadly taken away too soon we are fundraising for two incredible charities, the Huddersfield Town Foundation and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance as both of these charities are supported by David’s much-loved and home town football club, Huddersfield Town.

David Ellam's cousin Keeley Berry

“No matter how big or small your donation is, every little bit will go towards helping these charities and helping us to find some closure on this terrible and tragic loss by remembering David in the best way we can. David’s funeral will take place on Wednesday 5th October 2016 at Huddersfield Crematorium at 12:30pm, and anyone who knew David is more than welcome to attend. There will also be an after-service ceremony at Canalside Sports Complex. Attendees are encouraged to wear blue and white clothing, especially Huddersfield Town football shirts and scarves if they wish.

“After everything has happened, it makes you realise that life can sometimes be far too short to not spend time doing good, whole-hearted and worth-while things. For us, this is our way of honouring David’s life and moving forward from this tragic loss by helping as many people as we can through these charities.”

David’s family has set up two donation pages in his honour at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Keeley-Berry1 for Huddersfield Town Foundation, where David worked, and www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Keeley-Berry2 in aid of Yorkshire Air Ambulance.