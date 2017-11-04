The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dog-nappers have been caught in the act thanks to a clever ‘kennel cam.’

And police are now using the CCTV footage to help trace three suspects – one of which has a distinctive tattoo.

Five Cocker Spaniels were stolen in the early hours of Thursday morning from kennels outside dogbreeder Julie Whiteley’s home in New Mill.

Julie is now desperate to be reunited with the dogs which she enjoys taking to shows. Her family has a history of dog breeding.

Julie said: “My dogs are my life. I’ve always had dogs since I was 14 and I’m 54 now. I’m devastated. I can’t stop shaking.”

The theft happened at 12.30am at the house in Snowgate Head.

Julie said the first she knew something was wrong was when she went to the kennels and found all the pens open.

“There were six dogs in there and they stole five.

“They didn’t go into the house, nothing else has been stolen. It’s horrible to think they’ve been here.

“I’ve only got a camera for the kennels for when I’ve puppies so I can keep an eye on them.

“Three of them were in one kennel and one of them must have got away.

“You can see on the video three people going into the first pen with torches.

“One of the men goes in, looks as though he can’t catch them, then a big fella with a tattoo goes in.”

Julie has since contacted the police who are investigating the theft and she hopes they will be able to trace her dogs which are all microchipped.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at about 5.50am on Thursday to a kennels on Snowgate Head, New Mill, to a report of dogs being stolen in a burglary.

“Initial enquiries are on-going into the break-in and anyone who has information is asked to contact Kirklees Police on 101 referencing crime number 13170510097.”