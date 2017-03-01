Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A parked car started itself, drove off and burst into flames as it crashed into a house, setting the kitchen on fire.

The bizarre incident happened near Cleckheaton this afternoon.

The occupants of the house at Marsland Court, Hunsworth, escaped unaided but their dog was saved from the flames by firefighters.

The owners of the BMW 5 series car next door were at home and came out to find their vehicle wedged into their neighbour’s wall after hearing a number of bangs and popping sounds at 3.40pm.

Watch Commander, Colin Brown, from Cleckheaton Fire Station, said it was a highly unusual incident.

He explained: “We think an electrical fault in the car has led to it starting itself.

“Because it was in gear it’s pulled forward and as the wheels were turned it’s dragged it across a shared driveway into the neighbour’s house.

“It’s set itself on fire as it crashed into the kitchen door.

“The UPVC door caught fire and there’s substantial damage to the kitchen.

“The car was well alight when we arrived but we’ve stopped it from spreading and becoming potentially a very large fire.

“We’re glad we got there as the dog was in the kitchen and it might not have made it.”