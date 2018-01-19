Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The hunt is on for the owners of a dog which appears to have got the train from Huddersfield to Birmingham New Street - even though you have to change at Manchester.

An appeal is being shared on social media to reunite him with his owner after he was found at the train station - which is more than 100 miles from where he is registered in Huddersfield .

The Doberman was discovered wandering alone at Birmingham New Street Station and taken in by volunteers thinking he had gone astray.

But after a trip to the vets, the pooch’s microchip was traced back to Huddersfield - 113 miles from where he was found.

The appeal has been shared by Hilbrae Kennels in Telford, Shropshire, who have taken him in.

Writing on Facebook, they said: “Unfortunately there is no phone number on the chip. We have informed everyone we can think of and now we are turning to Facebook to trace his owners.

“He is a lovely boy and we would love to get him home.”

Anyone who recognises him should contact the kennels on Facebook or on 01952 541254.