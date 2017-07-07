Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has warned others to be vigilant after her leg became snared in barbed wire causing multiple slash wounds.

Karli Krska, 43, was with friends when she took her dog into woods near playing fields off Huddersfield Road, Holmfirth.

She said: “I was walking in the woods that back on to Summervale and I just came a cropper.

“I ended up face down and just thought it was a bramble but then I looked and my leg was bleeding and there was barbed wire in the grass.”

Fortunately Karli was still able to walk and her dog wasn’t hurt and she headed back to her friends for help.

Karli had just been to the Duck Race in Holmfirth on Sunday and added: “One of the stall holders was packing up and his 10-year-old son Oliver Frankland gave me first aid.

“He put gloves on and cleaned my leg up.

“He was brilliant. He said he goes to 2nd Colne Valley Scouts and that’s where he learnt it.”

Karli has since alerted Kirklees Council who notified their environmental health team but it is believed the land could be private.

She added: “Environmental Health said they will talk to the landowners but as far as I’m aware there’s no signs up and local people use it.

“It’s right next to the playing field so it’s bound to attract kids.

“If it had been a child it would have been much worse.”

Kirklees Council are yet to respond to the Examiner’s inquiry.