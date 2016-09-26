Login Register
Dogs put their best paws forward for RSPCA Big Walkies in Shibden Park

The event attracted all shapes and sizes of dog

Some were smartly trimmed poodles in their Sunday best while others were Westies combed to within an inch of their lives.

But they all had one thing in common.

Proudly wearing their bandanas they took part in the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield & District Branch’s second Big Walkies – a sponsored dog walk for pooches and their owners to show their support for their local RSPCA Centre.

The 3k walk took place in Shibden Park, Halifax on Sunday morning with more than a dozen walkers participating.

All sponsorship monies raised will go towards providing care, training and rehabilitation to the current – and future – animals looking for their permanent homes in Calderdale and Kirklees.

VIDEO: Time for walkies in Shibden Park

Big Walkies in Shibden park
This year the walkers were joined by Shibden Park manager Mark Spencer and his rescue dog, Winston.

He said: “We were happy to host the Big Walkies for our local RSPCA centre this year, we have worked together for the past decade on the Shibden Dog Day so it’s a natural transition to become involved in their Big Walkies.

“The RSPCA Halifax and Huddersfield branch are special to me, personally, as I adopted my dog Winston from them over seven years ago and we can’t thank them enough for bringing him into our lives.

“I thank everyone for getting involved in the Big Walkies. We had a fun day in beautiful Shibden Park.”

All sponsorship monies raised, which is expected to be hundreds of pounds, will go directly to the local RSPCA Halifax and Huddersfield Centre, which is a self-funding branch of the National RSPCA responsible for raising their own funds within the local area.

