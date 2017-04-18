Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A police operator heard a frightened woman’s cries as she was assaulted by her ex-partner in her home, a court heard.

Karina Tomaszewska was dragged by her ponytail back into the Dewsbury house as she fled in an attempt to dial 999.

Andrzef Mrozowicz, 34, pleaded guilty to assaulting her when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

The Huddersfield court heard that the attack happened at Miss Tomazewska’s home on November 29.

Jill Seddon said that due to an earlier incident at the Ravens Street house involving her former partner she had left to try and call police.

She explained: “He grabbed her by her ponytail and dragged her back into the house where she was struck to the face.

“There was then a dropped 999 call where the operator heard shouting and crying and noise in the background she couldn’t make out.

“Because of this police attended at the house and she (Miss Tomazewska) was in the street in some distress.”

The court was told that following the attack Miss Tomazewka felt anxious and frightened that her ex would return.

She said she felt ashamed and embarrassed and would avoid friends.

Mrozowicz, a factory machine operator, of West Park Street in Dewsbury, admitted that he was drunk at the time and had an issue with alcohol.

District Judge David Scanlon sentenced Mrozowicz to a 12-week jail term suspended for 18 months.

He was handed a restraining order banning him from contacting Miss Tomaszewska or going to her home.

Judge Scanlon ordered him to pay £85 costs plus £115 victim surcharge.