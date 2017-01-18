Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Donald Trump cynics in Huddersfield are being called to action this week to take part in a national protest against the next president of the United States.

As a part of the national #BridgesNotWalls campaign, locals are being encouraged to take to the streets this Friday and erect a bridge as a symbol of hope and solidarity against America’s newly elected leader.

The protest will take place at Market Place on Friday morning where a banner reading “Bridges Not Walls” will be lowered from a preconstructed bridge between 8am and 9.30am, just hours before Trump officially becomes president.

Ted Padmore from Kirklees Campaign Against Climate Change said Trump had previously referred to climate change as a ‘hoax’, adding his racist and sexist views, Donald Trump’s controversial outlook is causing concern in numerous countries across the world.

And local campaigners were hoping to raise awareness of Trump’s often worrying behaviour.

He added: “MP Jo Cox, who lived and died just a few miles from Huddersfield, reminded us that we have more in common than that which divides us.

“In Kirklees, we’ll be dropping our ‘Bridges Not Walls’ banner to stand up for unity not division, action not apathy, hope not hate.