Drivers have been advised to delete an email claiming to be from police and informing the motorist they are being prosecuted for speeding.

The email initially looks official with its Greater Manchester Police letterhead - but a closer look reveals a litany of grammatical errors.

The fake 'Notice of Intended Prosecution' tells the recipient they have been caught speeding by a fixed camera. It lists the location, date and speed the driver was supposed to be doing.

The email then advises the recipient to click a red box which reads 'check fixed speed device photo'.

Greater Manchester Police advise you do NOT click the link and delete the email immediately.

Scam emails which encourage you to click similar links my install malware on your computer or phone designed to steal your personal information, such as credit card numbers and passwords for banking and shopping websites.

Others lead to fake forms where the victims believe they are supplying their details to a legitimate organisation but are in fact, giving them to criminals.

A GMP spokesperson said: "If you’ve received an email of a Notice of Intention to Prosecute (NIP) which appears to be from GMP, please don’t click any links and delete. It’s a scam. We issue NIPs by post to DVLA registered address, not to emails."