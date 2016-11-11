Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fraud busters have warned about an email scam that uses the name of a legitimate parking control firm to con people into believing they have a parking ticket.

The convincing looking emails – entitled “Parking Charge Reminder” – claim to come from UK Parking Control Ltd (UKPC) and tell recipients they have parked on private land belonging to one of UKPC’s clients.

They ask victims to click on “payment options and photos” for more information – a link that is likely to contain malware.

The emails contain randomly generated reference numbers and quote a charge of £90.

A spokesman for the National Fraud & Cyber Crime Reporting Centre, said: “If you receive one of these emails, delete it, do not download the attachment and report it to us.

UKPC has received hundreds of calls from worried recipients and have confirmed that they would never contact people in this way.”

Call 0300 123 2040.