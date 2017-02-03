Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans have been given a strict warning not to attempt to provide tickets for any Leeds United fans ahead of the derby on Sunday.

A huge crowd of more than 20,000 is expected at the John Smith’s Stadium with both teams flying high in the Championship though it may struggle to match the 22,368 fans recorded for the Sheffield Wednesday fixture in October last year.

Police have given the match a Category C rating – the highest rating – with a large police presence expected in Huddersfield town centre. Earlier this week a Leeds fan boasted on Twitter that he had got a ticket in the home end though Town bosses were quick to discount his claim.

The club posted a warning on its website that previous booking history is needed to purchase in home areas and a draconian warning of the consequences for any season ticket holders attempting to buy tickets for away fans in home stands or pass on their own season cards to any Leeds friends. The posting said: “This measure, which has also been applied to this fixture during previous seasons, is to ensure that no away supporters can buy tickets in home areas.

“Any Huddersfield Town season card holder who purchases tickets for Leeds United supporters in home stands will immediately have their season card cancelled for the remainder of the 2016/17 campaign.”