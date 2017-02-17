Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Yorkshire victims of online dating scams lost an average of £10,000.

And one person sent money to their romancer for a plane ticket – only to realise it was a scam when the victim arrived at the airport.

Kirklees councillor and West Yorkshire Trading Standards committee member Clr Shabir Pandor said: “We have come across victims locally who have lost thousands of pounds to romance fraudsters.

“Sadly, one victim even went to the airport to meet their romancer after giving money for a plane ticket, only to realise that it was a scam.”

The launch of the new Online Dating Association hopes to address the issue.

With Get Safe Online, Victim Support and Age UK it hopes to reduce the number of dating fraud victims.

Online Dating Associations’ tips:

1) Ask plenty of questions – don’t rush into an online relationship.

2) Check the person is genuine by putting their name, profile pictures or any repeatedly used phrases and the term ‘dating scam’ into Google.

3) Be wary of anyone who tells you not to tell others about them.

4) Never send money to someone you’ve met online.

5) Don’t move the conversation off the dating site messenger until you’re confident the person is genuine.