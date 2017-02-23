Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Whirlpool has been criticised for not taking action sooner after it upgraded its warning to people with faulty dryers.

The company warned consumers with faulty Hotpoint, Indesit and Creda dryers to unplug the potentially dangerous machines until they have been repaired, but the safety advice has been described as “long overdue”.

Many people in Huddersfield and Dewsbury have these appliances in their homes.

Whirlpool updated the advice on its website after receiving enforcement notices from Peterborough Trading Standards (PTS), which has been dealing with the alert involving a reported 5.3 million dryers as Whirlpool’s UK head office is in Peterborough.

Fire chiefs warned in October that owners of the faulty dryers must stop using them immediately after one of the machines was found to be the cause of a huge blaze in an 18-storey tower block in Shepherd’s Bush in London.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Shocking footage shows moment tumble dryer catches fire Share this video Watch Next

London Fire Brigade said they believed a faulty Indesit dryer was the cause of the August 19 blaze, following a “painstaking” investigation.

However Whirlpool did not issue a product recall and stuck to urging those who own one of the affected dryers to register for a free modification, advising that the machines were safe to use providing they were not left unattended.

Various dryers made by Hotpoint, Indesit and Creda between April 2004 and September 2015 are subject to a safety notice about the fire risk, which is caused by excess fluff coming into contact with the heating element.

The Whirlpool website now says: “If your tumble dryer is affected by this issue then you should unplug it and do not use it until the modification has taken place.”

The charity Electrical Safety First said: “We welcome Whirlpool’s updated advice to consumers, although we would like to have seen this advice issued sooner.

“Since this safety notice was issued in November 2015, we have emphasised the importance of not using an affected machine due to the fire risk.”