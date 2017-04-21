Primark may have sold out of this £15 ‘Wizard of Oz’ style dress.
But ‘Dorothy can keep it’ as far as you’re concerned.
The old-style gingham dress, which is selling for up to £45 on Ebay, did not impress Examiner readers.
Why is this £15 dress from Primark selling out so fast?
It had drawn favourable comparisons to the dress worn by Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz – or school summer dresses from a bygone era.
But Examiner readers said it looked more like a tablecloth.
Rosie Brocklehurst commented: “Dorothy can keep it.”
Diane Hobson added: “Looks like a tablecloth.”
And Chrissie Oxley commented: “It’s horrible. They wouldn’t have to fight me for it – they can have it with pleasure.”
But some readers rather liked the now sold-out item.
‘Joanne Joanne’ comment: “OMG. This is the dress I have been looking for for ages.”