A double-decker bus and a van crashed in Huddersfield this morning.

Police and ambulance were called to Lockwood Road at around 9.44am outside Kwik Fit garage near the junction around Summer Street.

Fortunately on their arrival they found the incident was not serious and one person suffered minor injuries.

One witness said: “It looked like the van had pulled into the bus lane and then ‘swiped’ the side of the bus.

“Traffic was queued up and I couldn’t see how many people were on the bus.

“The bus was waiting at the scene.

“I could see an ambulance but no one being treated.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “Police were called at 9.44am to an road traffic collision involving a commercial bus and a Renault van.

“The collision was not serious and one person suffered minor injuries and was checked over by paramedics at the scene.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact West Yorkshire Police on 101.