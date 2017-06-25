The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield turned out in force for two fantastic community events this weekend – Lindley Carnival and 10K run.

The 10th Lindley Carnival kicked off on Saturday at 1pm with a packed line-up of entertainment and attractions.

There was the usual mix of games, rides and food stalls and performances from Lindley Junior School and Lindley Infant School Choir.

Businesses, neighbourhood police, Royal Airforce Association and Huddersfield Down Syndrome Support Group also got behind the event and received a great response from the crowds.

The weekend started on Friday with a street party on Lidget Street.

Organisers Lindley Community Group, who work tirelessly throughout the year, were keen to praise the many volunteers involved.

Lindley Ward Clr Cahal Burke said: “Thank you to everyone who attended our 10th Lindley Carnival. We were honoured that the Mayor of Kirklees and founding member Christine Stanfield agreed to open this year’s amazing carnival.

“Once again this event is part of the Lindley Community Group weekend of events and would not be possible without our hard working dedicated volunteers.”

On Sunday 500 participants took part in Lindley 10k run with registration from 7.30am at Bar 10 which was the ‘race HQ’.

Runners were given a hand with their pre-race preparations by HD3 Fitness Centre who went through a high-energy en-mass warm up.

Rob James from Royton Road Runners in Manchester came home the fastest with an impressive time of 35 mins 4 seconds followed by Jamie Brannon (36.52) and Josh Elderfield of Longwood Harriers completing in just 37 minutes 7 seconds.

Lindley Community Group posted on their Facebook page: “A special huge big thank you to all our volunteers today too – we simply couldn’t do it without you and your hard work is much appreciated.

“High fives for you all.”

A & J Convenience Store on Weatherhill Road, Birchencliffe provided water and goodies for the event.