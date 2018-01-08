Sisters both become grandparents on same day

Two Huddersfield sisters each got a surprise Christmas present – when they both became proud grandparents on the same day.

Bev Eaton, 53, and her partner Jay Lawton, 48, who live in Cowlersley, were overjoyed when Bev’s daughter Amy gave birth to a baby boy at 3pm on Christmas Eve.

A few hours later it was the turn of Bev’s sister Debbie Hudson, 52, and husband Steve, 49, to celebrate when her son Luke Wiggins’ partner Stacey Simpson, 25, gave birth to a baby girl at 7.35pm.

Tommy Jenson Collins, a first baby for Amy, 23, and her boyfriend Michael Collins, 29, who also live at Cowlersley, was born at Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax, weighing in at 8lbs 3oz.

Luke and Stacey’s new arrival, Annabelle Wiggins, was born at Friarage Hospital in Northallerton, weighing 6lbs.

Amy works in the cafe at Sainsbury’s Shorehead store, while Luke, 28, is a chef at The Friars Head in Akebar, North Yorkshire. He and Stacey live in Catterick.

Debbie said the arrival of both grandchildren on Christmas Eve was a massive surprise.

“Both Stacey and Amy had different due dates,” she said. “Amy was due on December 10 and Stacey was due on December 20 – so they were both late!”

She said: “It’s strange because they were both in different hospitals. It’s a massive coincidence.”

Debbie said she and Bev would have no problems remembering their grandchildren’s birthdays, adding: “It’s just lovely.”