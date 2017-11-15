Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than double the number of students at the University of Huddersfield have been found to have a sexually transmitted infection (STI).

Improved screening meant more students were tested and 112 were diagnosed with an STI, more than double the number for last year.

More than 500 female students and another 100-plus males have passed through the university health centre’s sexual health screening programme, the majority since Freshers’ Week in mid-September.

Now nursing staff at the university have been nominated for three separate awards after launching a hugely successful project to combat STIs among the student population.

Staff say the rise in numbers is due to the screening process and an information pack for male students containing leaflets, condoms, a urine testing pot for gonorrhoea (GC) and chlamydia, and an appointment card to book for Blood Borne Virus (BBV) blood tests at the university. BBVs include HIV, syphilis and Hepatitis B and C.

Sam McNeely, practice nurse manager, said the majority of cases were within the 18-25 age range.

Now she and her colleagues are looking forward to the General Practice Awards, held in London on November 30, in which they have been nominated for Clinical Team of the Year – Sexual Health and General Practice Forward View Innovations Improving Access and Continuity.

Next year they will again travel to London for the Burdett Nursing Awards as the team has been nominated in the category of Mens’ Health.

Last week they were visited by Anne Pearson, director of programmes for the Queen’s Nursing Institute, a key supporter of the project. She said: “I have been really impressed by the fantastic team led by Sam McNeely. This is a really worthwhile project addressing difficult issues and has already achieved excellent health outcomes.”

Sam and her team were able to pursue their project after receiving funding of £5,000 from the Queen’s Nursing Institute (QNI). She now hopes the service will be extended beyond its planned end date in February 2018.

“We are diagnosing infections that might not have been diagnosed because people are now being screened.

“Students might not have any symptoms, which is why they should get screened.

“The majority of students being screened are female but we have seen an increase in males as well.

“Numbers have gone up because we have improved the access to screening, which can be done without having to book an appointment. We are making it easy for students without stigma or embarrassment.”

STIs such as Chlamydia can be dealt with via a one-off dose of antibiotics and a follow-up appointment to check for side effects. Sufferers will then be re-screened after three months.

The nursing staff runs a drop-in clinic in the university’s Student Union Advice Centre every Thursday from 12.30pm-1.30pm.

“We were pretty chuffed to get the nominations,” added Sam. “We’re over the moon.

“The project runs until the end of February but we are hoping to continue as it is working so well.”