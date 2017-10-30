Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A retired HGV driver has warned that double parking on the main road outside Kirkwood Hospice is an accident waiting to happen.

Kenneth Mellor claims that staff and visitors leave Albany Road in Dalton chock-a-block.

Cars are parked on both sides of the road leading up to the hospice, which has double yellow lines outside it and a bus stop facing it.

After the double yellow lines, drivers continue to park on the pavement all the way down to the roundabout on Waterloo Road.

The 77-year-old grandad, who lives on the 30mph road, said that the situation was made worse by many drivers doing between 40mph and 50mph.

He said: “I’m not complaining about the hospice, it’s great and we need hospices.

“I’m complaining about the workers and visitors who park willy-nilly with no thought for other people.

“It’s an accident waiting to happen and if a car smashed into them, what would they say?

“There’s a field on the same side as the hospice, why can’t they buy it and turn it into parking?”

The houses along the road do not have driveways.

Kenneth, who used to drive HGVs for a living, said it often causes problems for his family and neighbours.

“A couple of weeks ago, the ambulance was called to our neighbour’s house and could barely park,” he added.

“If there was a fire, the fire engine would have to park in the middle of the road and the road would be blocked and closed.

“Likewise, if we want something delivered, the drivers can’t park outside our houses because there is no space.

“And it affects pedestrians too. Some mothers walking their kids home from school can barely squeeze past with their prams.

“Sometimes you get scooters on the path too.”

A spokesperson for Kirkwood Hospice blamed the parking issues on ongoing roadworks.

Jim Coward, media and marketing manager, said: “Unfortunately, the roadworks are causing problems for both residents and the hospice. As a committed and engaged member of the local community, we share the frustrations of local people.

“Whilst the current disruption is causing problems for all who live and work locally, no issues have been raised with us by ambulance crews who require access to our site.

“Ensuring that patients and visitors have access to free and safe parking at the hospice is a priority for Kirkwood and, as such, parking is at a premium for our hardworking staff and volunteers at certain times of the day.

“Parking is prioritised for service users and their families and where it is not possible for our staff and volunteers to park on site, we encourage them to think carefully about where they park to limit disruption to residents.

“We are committed to working with local residents and other agencies to discover a long term solution to the parking issues which affect many people in the local area, including those who visit the hospice.”