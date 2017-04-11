Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Short stretches of double yellow lines could cut road rage on a narrow commuter route near Mirfield Railway Station.

Train passengers using Mirfield Station have double parked down the length of Hopton New Road, blocking the road to two-way traffic.

Motorists have often come head-to-head with neither prepared to give way.

Last weekend Kirklees Council work crews installed short stretches of yellow lines to allow “passing places” to ease the potential for conflicts between drivers.

The new yellow lines were in operation for the first time on Monday and Mirfield Tory councillor Vivien Lees-Hamilton said: “So far, so good.”

She added: “It was definitely quieter and there were more spaces but that’s because it’s the start of the Easter holidays.

“We can’t prevent parking altogether because that will just move the problem to another neighbourhood. What we’ve done is create passing places or an escape route.

“People have gone head to head but now if somebody makes a mistake or someone is having a bad day or is so bloodyminded there is at least an escape route for some poor innocent soul.”

Yellow lines have been put in place around the entrance to Lowfields Mills and also down Back Station Road.

Talks are underway to find extra land to build a new car park for the railway station.