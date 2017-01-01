Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The identity of a man found dead on the moor near Dovestones Reservoir still remains a mystery one year on, police said.

The man’s body was discovered in December 2015 laid on a bank on a hill above Greenfield in Saddleworth.

Oldham CID have since worked tirelessly issuing fruitless appeals for information on his name, but told the Manchester Evening News that the investigation is no closer to shedding light on who he was.

(Photo: Manchester Evening News)

The man, who has been nicknamed Neil Dovestone by mortuary staff at the Royal Oldham Hospital, was found to be carrying a mobile phone, three train tickets showing he travelled to Greenfield from London, and £130 in cash.

An empty thyroxine sodium medicine canister, emblazoned with Arabic writing, was also found close to where he was found just off a track above the beauty spot.

The investigation has taken police to Ireland and Pakistan, where a post-mortem revealed he had had a metal plate fitted on his thigh.

A podcast called The Man on the Moor was also released documenting the investigation.

Det Sgt John Coleman, of Greater Manchester Police, told the MEN: “There will come a time when enquiries are finalised but at this stage it’s an ongoing investigation.

“I remain very positive about what we are doing and I’m pretty confident we will get a good result.”