More than 100 Kirklees schools came close to being cut off from the internet, the council has revealed.

The Examiner has learned that on October 18 ICT4C, the company that provides broadband access for about 120 schools, went into administration.

Most schools had already paid up for the service until March 2018.

Kirklees Council stepped in to save those affected, mostly primary schools, by using its emergency powers to bail them out.

Chief Executive Jacqui Gedman authorised officials to buy the schools new equipment, computer software and arrange new contracts as there wasn’t time for councillors to be consulted.

The council’s cabinet has now retrospectively backed the plan.

It has not been revealed what the move cost in total.

Clr Graham Turner, the cabinet member responsible, said: “It’s unfortunate circumstances that has caused this.”

The ICT4C website reveals that schools in Leeds, Calderdale, Wakefield, Rotherham and Sheffield have also been affected.

A statement says: “The company has ceased trading with immediate effect and is no longer able to provide IT support services including Integris support and remote and on-site technical support.

“As a result you will need to make alternative arrangements for the ongoing support needs of your school.”

Joint administrators F G Newton and E T Kerr of accountancy firm BDO LLP have been appointed.

Creditors who would like information on how to make a claim against the company should contact Vicki Noonan, BDO LLP.

Tel: 0151 237 4422 or email BRCMT@bdo.co.uk