The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dozens of tributes have been paid following the tragic death of a Birkby schoolgirl.

Birkby Junior School announced on its website today (Mon) that Year 3 pupil Aiman Abdullah was taken ill this morning while on an off-site visit.

She had been at North Huddersfield Trust School on Woodhouse Hall Road and died a short time later in hospital.

Headteacher Susan Davis said the school would close tomorrow (Tues) ‘as a mark of respect’.

West Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service were called to a concern for safety at North Huddersfield Trust School after Aiman suffered what was described as a medical episode.

Police said there was nothing suspicious about the death.

On the Examiner's Facebook Sham Ayyaz wrote: “It’s so heartbreaking to hear, can not imagine what the family is going through.”

And Clare Oldfield said: “Heartbreaking. Thoughts to the family at this sad time.”

Nicola Jowett added: “Her poor parents, my heart truly goes out to them.”

While Sumera Hafeez said: “Rest in peace little angel”.

And Sabah Rizwan Khan said: “Straight to Jannah for this beautiful soul xxxxxx”. While Liona Williams posted: “So, so sad. Little angel taken too soon thoughts go out to the family at this very sad time.”