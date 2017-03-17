Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Court proceedings ground to a halt today when a defendant refused to be handcuffed following his hearing.

Dock security officers were verbally abused as they attempted to lead James Dransfield away when he was remanded into custody over a burglary offence.

The 28-year-old lashed out at a female officer and magistrates were asked to leave the courtroom as the panic alarm was sounded.

The drama unfolded at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court after Dransfield, of Holme Park Court in Berry Brow, appeared in the secure glass dock after being arrested over a burglary.

The alleged offence occurred at an address in Bywell Road in Dewsbury in the early hours of last Friday (March 10).

Magistrates heard that the intruder smashed their way through the porch window using a hammer to gain entry and was allegedly involved in a confrontation with the householder.

Dransfield entered no plea to the charge and magistrates sent his case to Leeds Crown Court.

He will first appear there on April 14 via a prison video link.

Following the hearing Dransfield took exception to the dock officers’ attempts to place him in handcuffs to lead him out of the courtroom to a waiting prison van.

He swore, sat down and refused to be taken away.

Court proceedings were halted for several minutes as several police officers were drafted into the dock to assist with securing the handcuffs on him.

The incident meant that it took some time to resume normal court duties as there was a delay in bringing waiting prisoners into the courtroom.