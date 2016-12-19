Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Extra security officers were drafted into a court dock when a defendant threw himself against the glass after being remanded in custody.

The glass panels had to be cleaned after Crosland Moor man Arron Read left it smeared with his blood after slamming his head into it.

Proceedings were briefly disrupted as the panic alarm in courtroom one of Kirklees Magistrates’ Court was sounded and magistrates were asked to leave the room.

Read, 24, of Stainecross Avenue, had moments earlier appeared in the dock charged with kidnapping his girlfriend.

The alleged incident happened on Saturday (Dec 17) when he went to the 20-year-old’s workplace at Titanic Mills in Linthwaite.

Lisa Evans, prosecuting, said that the woman was dragged from a colleague’s car and carried away from the premises.

She told magistrates that the woman was led along a railway line before ending up at a house where her phone was smashed.

As well as kidnapping Read also faces a charge of criminal damage.

Read refused to speak to confirm his personal details before screaming out and hitting his head on the dock glass as magistrates remanded him in custody.

Extra security officers rushed in to help those already in the dock to restrain and remove him while more security staff assisted inside the courtroom.

Read will first appear at Leeds Crown Court on January 5.