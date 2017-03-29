Couple caught on camera appearing to have sex in

This is the moment armed police swooped on a Huddersfield home following reports a man was threatened with a gun.

Officers can be seen surrounding the terraced house on Leeds Road this morning (Wednesday) as they rushed to the scene.

A resident captured the dramatic moment on camera, as officers bang on the door while others sneak through a ginnel, presumably to block the back entrance. Police dogs were also in attendance.

An eye-witness said: “I saw one armed officer jump out of a car and run down the alleyway and then all of a sudden there were loads of armed officers in the road stopping traffic.

“After about 15 minutes they brought somebody out from the back of an house.

“There was an incident the night before when I was woken at about 4am and police had to knock down a door to get into a house but I am not sure if it is related.”

Officers entered the property before leaving with the suspect as he was put into the back of a police van.

One neighbour said they were told by police to “get back inside” as residents looked out of the window in horror.

West Yorkshire Police said they were called following reports a man was being threatened with a weapon, and confirmed they have made an arrest.

A spokeswoman said: “Police were called to an incident on Leeds Road, Huddersfield where a man was threatened with a weapon.

“Officers attended an address and arrested a 27-year-old man with threats to kill and possession of a firearm. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Leeds Road was shut in both directions at around 11am. Motorists were ground to a halt before the busy commuter route was re-opened at 11.45.