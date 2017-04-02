'We have to handle these opponents better', says

The devastated owner of a horse that died after getting stuck in a pond has praised the “brilliant” efforts of the fire service which tried to save her.

Christine Kaye who had ridden Painted Lady for 16 years thanked the 10 members of Cleckheaton Fire Station who battled for two hours to rescue her.

The 27-year-old mare enjoyed walking in the pond on Christine’s land off Northgate, Upper Hopton, but got into difficulties in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Christine, of Mirfield, said she wanted the footage to be published to show the valiant efforts of the firefighters.

She said: “I have had her for 16 years and bought this land back in 2013 where she has been living ever since.

“ She has been retired from riding, I just hack out on the bridleways with her.

“This morning she was in the pond in the bottom field and was a bit unsteady on her feet as she suffered from arthritis."

Christine added: “I think she must have fallen down and then couldn’t get up.

“The fire service and the vet were absolutely marvellous, they were brilliant.

“She was alive when they get her out but she had a heart attack and the vet from Hird and Partners in Halifax had no option but to put her down.

“They tried their best and it was very sad given all their efforts.”

The distressing footage shows the crew battling to lift Painted Lady but towards the end shows the sad moment the vet shakes her head as to say nothing more can be done.

Cleckheaton Watch Commander Dan Butterfield said: “We were called out around 9.30am and we used specialist equipment to help the horse out.

“We had 10 firefighters including two of our guys in dry suits who put strops lifting gear around her.

“And a neighbour had a tractor to manoeuvre the horse out which was very useful.

“We got her out and into a safe position so the vet could assess her. But after a few attempts to get her back on her feet it was not to be. I feel very sorry for the owner.”