It is the quintessential lord of the manor’s home and it’s up for sale.

This beautiful 225-year-old manor house at South Crosland is on sale for £1.5m.

But you get a lot for your money. Set in 11 acres of secluded woodland this Georgian property has nine bedrooms, an orangery, tennis courts, a small lake and a huge garage.

It also comes with another house for guests which has three double bedrooms, two bathrooms, a dining kitchen and two reception rooms.

The entrance to the main house is, naturally, ‘palatial’.

Estate Agent Yorkshire’s Finest says: “A palatial entrance to the property’s main residence in the form of this vast atrium some 30 feet in height with majestic galleried landing above.

“Having no less than five large sash windows which flood the area with natural light, illuminating the fine detail to walls and ceiling.”

Or for the same cash you can have this one-bedroom flat in a posh area of London.

(Image: Rightmove)

This third-floor flat has one bedroom, two shower rooms and a combined kitchen and living room.

You get somewhat less for your money but it is round the corner from Harrods. Location, location, location as they say.