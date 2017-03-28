Fancy earning £8,000 a MONTH travelling the world and staying in luxury holiday homes?
It’s a tough job but someone’s got to do it – and US villa company Thirdhome has a vacancy.
You’ll get $10,000 (about £8,000) a month for three months plus your travel expenses, Wales Online reports.
So after three months you’ll be £24,000 richer for plugging some of the most expensive holiday homes in the world.
And you can bring your partner although they’ll have to pay for their own travel.
Still interested? You’d better hurry; the deadline is Wednesday, March 29.
Here’s the job description:
• Must have the ability to understand and appreciate luxury and share your experiences with the world via blogging and vlogging along with other social media outlets
• Excellent writing skills
• Candidate can be located anywhere in the world to start
• You must be able to travel the world for three months
Experience:
• Experience in social media, writing, blogging, vlogging and the ability to tell a great story and promote our brand through eloquent words, pictures, videos.
• Luxury connoisseur with an appreciation for the finer things in life and a clear understanding of the hospitality industry.
• Experience with international travel.
Qualifications for the role:
• Valid Passport/visa, driver's licence, no fear of flying, no criminal record. Ability to travel well
• Must be at least 18 years of age
• Pets are not allowed
• Must be available for travel from late summer to late fall
• Must be able to able to travel for three consecutive months
How to apply
• You have to send a one-minute video to THIRDHOME telling them why you are the best candidate for the job to bestjobontheplanet@thirdhome.com
• Applications without a video will not be considered