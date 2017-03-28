Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fancy earning £8,000 a MONTH travelling the world and staying in luxury holiday homes?

It’s a tough job but someone’s got to do it – and US villa company Thirdhome has a vacancy.

You’ll get $10,000 (about £8,000) a month for three months plus your travel expenses, Wales Online reports.

So after three months you’ll be £24,000 richer for plugging some of the most expensive holiday homes in the world.

And you can bring your partner although they’ll have to pay for their own travel.

(Photo: Publicity Picture)

Still interested? You’d better hurry; the deadline is Wednesday, March 29.

Here’s the job description:

• Must have the ability to understand and appreciate luxury and share your experiences with the world via blogging and vlogging along with other social media outlets

• Excellent writing skills

• Candidate can be located anywhere in the world to start

• You must be able to travel the world for three months

(Photo: PR shots free to use)

Experience:

• Experience in social media, writing, blogging, vlogging and the ability to tell a great story and promote our brand through eloquent words, pictures, videos.

• Luxury connoisseur with an appreciation for the finer things in life and a clear understanding of the hospitality industry.

• Experience with international travel.

Qualifications for the role:

• Valid Passport/visa, driver's licence, no fear of flying, no criminal record. Ability to travel well

• Must be at least 18 years of age

• Pets are not allowed

• Must be available for travel from late summer to late fall

• Must be able to able to travel for three consecutive months

How to apply

• You have to send a one-minute video to THIRDHOME telling them why you are the best candidate for the job to bestjobontheplanet@thirdhome.com

• Applications without a video will not be considered