A teacher caught drink-driving said she got behind the wheel following an argument with her husband.

Christine Vickers was more than three-and-a-half times the legal limit when she jumped in her car without pausing to put on her shoes.

Vickers, an assistant head of year at Dewsbury -based Westborough High School, was banned from driving for three years.

The 42-year-old, of Spinners Way in Lower Hopton, Mirfield , pleaded guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit.

On November 20 police were called to a crash on Heckmondwike Road in Dewsbury involving Vickers’ BMW, Kirklees magistrates heard.

Vickers was speaking with another driver and her speech was slurred, prosecutor Andy Wills said.

She was arrested after failing a roadside breath test and further tests showed that she had 127 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was over three-and-a-half times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Should killer drivers face life imprisonment? Brake backs government proposals

Vickers said she’d had drinks at home with her family and then argued with her husband after they left.

She ran out of the house and got in the car because she wasn’t thinking straight – despite the fact that her friend had offered to come and pick her up.

Vickers told police: “I’m sorry, I hope I don’t lose my job”, although magistrates heard that the school was supporting her.

They banned her from driving for three years.

She must also complete 200 hours of unpaid work, as a direct alternative to custody, and pay £85 costs with £85 victim surcharge.