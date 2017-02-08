Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman reliant on her mobility scooter has been banned from using it following a conviction for drink-driving.

Beverley McDonnell, of Mulberry Court in Golcar, crashed her car into a wall while more than twice the legal limit.

The 47-year-old was disqualified for 16 months but her ban also applies to driving her mobility scooter on the pavement.

Yesterday one of McDonnell’s family members labelled the law “crackers” while another of her supporters claimed that she faced being housebound.

(Photo: Publicity picture)

McDonnell told the Examiner after the hearing at Kirklees Magistrates' Court in Huddersfield: “I’ll get about – I’ll just have to use taxis.”

She pleaded guilty to driving her Kia Venga while over the prescribed limit.

A member of the public called police after encountering McDonnell in a corner shop on Sycamore Avenue in Golcar at 9.30pm on January 1.

She then saw McDonnell hit a wall, went over and removed the keys from the ignition.

McDonnell was arrested and breath tests showed that she had 85 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This is nearly two-and-a-half times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

McDonnell, who was not represented, explained that she’d recently been released from hospital and not eaten properly for days.

She said she had some drinks, went to sleep for a few hours, woke up and then drove to a local shop after deciding that she was hungry.

McDonnell said: “I went out in my slippers but because it was wet my foot slipped off the brake onto the accelerator and I ran straight into the wall.”

Although District Judge Wajid Khalil recognised that her case was unique he had to ban her from driving, although he kept this to a minimum of 16 months.

He told the mobile hairdresser: “I have to consider the impact of the sentence.

“Taking away your livelihood is one thing but your day to day mobility will also be affected.

“While I have no discretion (in banning you) I do have discretion in how long the disqualification is for.”

McDonnell also has to pay £100 fine, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge.