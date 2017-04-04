Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man staged a dirty protest in his jail cell after being left for hours without medication.

Andrew Sykes smeared his excrement over the spy hole, camera and mattress in his cell at Huddersfield Police Station, forcing the area to be closed for deep cleaning.

The 38-year-old had been arrested after crashing his car while drink-driving.

The incident happened on Edge Top Road in Dewsbury on December 2 when he lost control of his Ford Focus.

The vehicle hit a kerb and veered across the central reservation before ending up in a garden and causing damage to some shrubs.

Sykes, of Foxroyd Lane in Dewsbury , was found by a neighbour slumped in his car and told the witness: “I’ve got a brain injury.”

He was aggressive towards her before trying to leave in his car but then had to be freed by police because his door was jammed due to the previous damage.

They could smell alcohol in his breath and arrested him.

Further tests at Castlegate police station showed he had 92 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This is more than two-and-a-half times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Sykes, who had 101 offences to his name, then smeared his excrement over cell 17 after being held there for eight hours.

This cost £80 to clean thoroughly, prosecutor Andy Wills said.

Sykes pleaded guilty to drink-driving and criminal damage.

Erica Topham, mitigating, explained that her client had no licence and shouldn’t have been driving.

He suffered a brain injury after being attacked in a Sports Direct store last May.

Mrs Topham said: “He shouldn’t have been driving and holds his hands up.

“While in custody he says he wasn’t getting his medication.”

Sykes’ case was adjourned as he needs a full assessment by probation staff.

He was banned from driving in the interim, although Deputy District Judge John Maxwell commented that he shouldn’t be behind the wheel due to his medical condition.