Drink driver Balkar Singh reached speeds of 80mph in a bid to escape police

A motorist involved in an early morning police chase in Huddersfield was then found in his vehicle over the drink drive limit, a court heard.

Two officers had first seen a white Audi close to the junction of Shadwell Avenue and Birkby Road parked with its sidelights on around 4.35am on March 5 last year but nobody inside and decided to turn their vehicle round and investigate.

Laura McBride, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court today that as they approached, the vehicle was driven off at speed along Birkby Road towards Halifax Road.

Due to the speed they were unable to keep up but broadcast over the police radio for others to assist and three minutes later a police sergeant in East Street saw the car heading towards him.

Leeds Combined Courts

He pulled his van across a narrow point of the road causing the Audi to slow down directly in front of him and he saw the driver inside before that man did a three-point turn returning along East Street towards Halifax Road doing over 50mph although it was in a 30mph limit.

The car went through traffic lights which were on red, turning left into Halifax Road where it reached speeds in excess of 80mph.

The officer saw the Audi overtake one car on the wrong side of the central reservation and described the driver as struggling to control of it.

Miss McBride said he too then lost sight of the car but decided to search around the area and after spotting some lights near Salendine Nook Baptist Church found the car parked. He discovered Balkar Singh in the back seat denying he had been driving but recognised him as the man he had seen behind the wheel.

He could smell alcohol and a breath test showed a reading of 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the limit being 35.

The court heard Singh had two previous convictions for driving over the alcohol limit and one for being in charge of a vehicle while over the limit. He was also under a suspended prison sentence imposed in 2014 for perverting the course of justice when he named a wrong person for driving a vehicle.

Andrew Dallas, representing Singh, said in 2005 he was involved in serious crime earning his living illegally in a bad crowd. That led to an 11-year-jail term for a drugs conspiracy from which he was released in August 2010.

After that he had determined to go straight, had got a job where he was highly regarded and started a family. At the time concerned in 2015 he was “working hard and by the look of it playing hard.”

Mr Dallas said it had only been a short piece of dangerous driving “and fortunately there were no injuries, collisions or damage to aggravate the position.”

Singh also accepted the delay in the case was his fault for denying the offences until the day of his trial.

Any immediate jail term would impact on his sick father and pregnant wife.

Singh, 38 of Kiln Court, Salendine Nook, admitted dangerous driving and driving over the alcohol limit. He was jailed for a total of 11 months and disqualified from driving for three years five months and two weeks.

Judge Geoffrey Marson QC told him jail was inevitable.

He said: “It is perfectly obvious in the early hours of the morning you knew you had had too much to drink, you knew you shouldn’t have been driving and you tried to get away from the police driving through a red light and at excessive speeds.”