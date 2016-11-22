Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drink-driver hit her husband - as she tried to help him fix a broken trailer carrying his boat.

The bizarre incident happened when Jacqueline Ingle came to his aid as he struggled in the road with the trailer when it became detached from his vehicle outside their Elland home.

The 47-year-old then struck her husband with the car and an ambulance had to be called.

Ingle, who earlier that night had drunk four halves of lager and a glass of wine, was arrested and pleaded guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit.

Kirklees magistrates heard that she had only driven a few hundred yards when police arrived.

The court was told that the incident happened at the couple’s home in Grasmere Drive late on July 9.

They had returned from the pub, having caught a taxi there and back, and eaten a Chinese takeaway before Mr Ingle decided to go outside and check on his boat.

Magistrates were told that he planned to go fishing the next day but discovered that the tyres on the boat’s trailer were flat.

Paul Manning, mitigating, said: “Because of the fact that the driveway the boat was kept on was very narrow, he couldn’t get to the tyres and pulled the vehicle out into the road.

“At that point he discovered that there was a problem with the hitching on the trailer.

“It was not attached and as he tried to do that it detached completely.”

Realising that her husband had been gone for a while, Ingle looked out of the window to see her husband struggling with the trailer on the slope and went out to help him.

He then suggested to her that she drove the vehicle forward so that he could lock the trailer back onto the towbar.

Mr Manning said: “It had never been her intention to drive but because of the difficulties her husband was having she got into the vehicle.

“She doesn’t drive it very often as she has her own car and it’s considerably bigger than hers.

“Having pulled it forward, the vehicle struck Mr Ingle who was still trying to lock the vehicle onto the towbar.”

Mr Ingle suffered some bruising and an ambulance was called.

Police also arrived and arrested Ingle, who had moved the vehicle 400 yards around the corner, for drink-driving after she failed a roadside breath test.

Further breath tests at Halifax Police Station revealed that she had 52 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Magistrates banned Ingle from driving for 12 months and ordered her to pay £300 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.