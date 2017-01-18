Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drink-driver lost control of his car and ploughed into some street furniture, a court heard.

Joshua White, was more than twice the legal limit when the smash happened on Latham Lane in Cleckheaton.

Police attended at the scene of the incident at 11pm on Boxing Day and found the Seat Ibiza with damage to the front.

White and his passenger had left the car but were located nearby.

The 21-year-old was arrested an a small amount of white powder found on him was later confirmed as amphetamine.

Breath tests showed that he had 93 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was more than double the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

White, of Pyenot Hall Lane in Cleckheaton , pleaded guilty to drink- driving and possession of a class B drug.

Kirklees magistrates heard that he had been drinking at a nearby rugby club where he plays and would use drugs occasionally.

They sentenced him to a 10-week curfew and banned him from driving for 24 months.

He must pay £85 costs and the drugs will be forfeited and destroyed.