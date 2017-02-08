Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drink-driver who abandoned his car in the middle of the road after crashing it was lucky not to have killed anyone, a district judge said.

Injured motorist Dean Martin fled the scene of the smash on Grimescar Road in Ainley Top on October 30.

Paramedics and police arrived to find that the Ford Focus’ airbag had deployed but no sign of the driver.

He was later traced to his home and breath tests showed that he had driven at two-and-a-half times the legal limit.

Martin, 29, pleaded guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Jill Seddon, prosecuting, said that a member of the public called the emergency services after seeing the vehicle in the middle of the road following a collision.

They found that the car had been abandoned but traced Martin to his home in Priestley Square, Birstall, where it was registered to his partner.

He also matched the description of the driver had suffered some injuries, and his DNA was on the airbag, Mrs Seddon said.

He was arrested and police station breath tests showed that he had 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This is two-and-a-half times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Martin has a previous drink-driving conviction dating back to September 2014, the Huddersfield court was told.

Zahid Majeed, mitigating, said that his client had that evening been out celebrating his partner’s birthday.

He added: “He couldn’t remember the majority of the night but is very sorry for his conduct.”

District Judge Wajid Khalil told Martin that emergency services would have been concerned as the airbag was deployed but he had not remained inside the vehicle and so could not be treated.

He said: “You’re very fortunate not to have caused a serious injury to yourself or other innocent road users.

“They would have been at high risk of an accident or fatality.”

Martin was banned from driving for three years.

He must complete 140 hours of unpaid work and pay £85 costs plus £85 victim surcharge.