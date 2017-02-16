Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drink-driver was injured after crashing into two parked cars, a court heard.

Mark Heathcote, of May Street in Crosland Moor, pleaded guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit and using a vehicle without insurance.

The offence occurred at Scar Lane in Milnsbridge, on December 17 when police attended and found that the 35-year-old had suffered a head injury in the collision.

The airbag in his vehicle had deployed and there was a crack to the front windscreen, Kirklees magistrates were told.

The officers gave Heathcote, of May Street in Crosland Moor, first aid and he was taken to hospital.

There he was given a blood test which showed that he had 139 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

This was over the legal limit of 80 milligrammes.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, explained that Heathcote had been out and drunk four pints.

He’d felt able to drive but clipped the kerb which resulted in the airbag being deployed and causing the collision.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 18 months.

They also ordered him to pay £280 fine as well as £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.