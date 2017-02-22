Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver stopped as he drove in the early hours of the morning with no headlights on was almost double the legal limit.

Nathan Spencer, of Bishops Court in Berry Brow, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

The 43-year-old pleaded guilty to driving while over the prescribed limit on February 5.

Police were on duty at just before 3.30am when they noticed a Ford Focus driving along Market Street in Huddersfield town centre with no headlights on.

The officers stopped the vehicle as it turned into Springwood Avenue.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said that as Spencer exited the car he was unsteady on his feet and then failed a roadside breath test.

Further tests revealed that he had 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was approaching double the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Robert Dawson, mitigating, said his client had been to a party that evening in the town centre.

He explained: “He had intended to go to the party and not drink but that was a foolish intention.

“When he got to the party people were having a good time, he went along with it and consumed some alcohol.

“It was a very bad decision and now something he very much regrets.

“He took a second foolish decision to drive home as he felt perfectly alright and fit to drive.”

Magistrates fined Spencer £300 and ordered him to pay £85 costs plus £30 victim surcharge.

They banned him from driving for 18 months.