An unbelievably selfish driver got behind the wheel – while nearly eight times over the legal limit.

Thankfully the driver is now off our roads after being caught by police in a West Yorkshire town.

This weekend marked 50 years since the alcohol limit came into UK law.

But the incredibly high roadside reading shows that for some, the message just isn’t getting through.

The driver’s off the scale drink-drive reading was discovered when police pulled him over in the early hours in West Lane, Baildon.

The driver had 272 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This is almost eight times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

An officer from West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit, which is responsible for policing of the road network throughout the force, tweeted: “This is the highest reading I’ve seen so far in 12 years.

“Thankfully this driver is now off your roads.”

The reading is believed to be one of the highest recorded for a drink-driver.

In May 1999 motorist Michelle Fothergill was jailed after her breath test recorded so much alcohol in her blood that in theory she should have been dead.

The Morley woman’s breath test reading was 10 times the legal limit – a recording so high that police thought that their equipment was faulty.

In August 2013 an unnamed 36-year-old woman was stopped by Cleveland Police in Redcar with 275 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Again, this reading was almost eight times the legal limit.