A Good Samaritan was sworn at and had her car hit as she tried to stop a drink-driver from leaving a Mirfield pub.

Andrew Spurr was witnessed in the car park struggling to get into his Ford Fiesta after leaving the Shoulder of Mutton pub in drink.

In a bid to stop him witness Sheila Gosnay blocked Spurr in with her car and then tried to take his keys from the ignition.

But the 56-year-old reversed into her vehicle as he tried to get away and other pub customers were forced to step in.

Spurr, of Northway Crescent in London Park, Mirfield, pleaded guilty to driving while over the prescribed limit.

Vanessa Jones, prosecuting, said the incident happened at 8.30pm on January 27.

She told magistrates: “Spurr had been drinking in the pub and Ms Gosnay saw him leaving and walking towards his car.

“He seemed to be very drunk and was staggering and struggling to find the keys and open the door.”

Ms Gosnay was so concerned that she parked her own car behind his vehicle to prevent him from leaving.

Mrs Jones told magistrates: “Spurr turned the ignition on and at that point she knocked on the driver’s window and asked him to get out of the car.

“He told her to f***k off, put his vehicle into reverse and reversed into her car.

“Other people came out from the pub, opened the door and demanded him to get out of the vehicle and hand over his keys.”

As Spurr returned to the pub he passed Ms Gosnay who could smell alcohol on his breath.

Police were called and following his arrest police station breath tests revealed that he had 93 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was almost two-and-a-half times over the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Spurr already had a drink-driving conviction dating back to 2012, the court heard.

Arshad Khan, mitigating, described the offence as “daft” and added that Spurr had clearly been in no fit state to drive.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 38 months.

He has to pay £170 fine and costs and must complete a 33 day drink impaired driver’s programme.