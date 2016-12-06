Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drink-driver has been banned from the wheel for more than three years after losing control of his vehicle and crashing it.

Police were called to the scene of the smash on Rawthorpe Lane, Dalton, at just after 3am on November 18.

Ryan Rydon’s silver Vauxhall Astra had left the road and come to rest on a path.

Kirklees magistrates heard that the 27-year-old said he’d lost control of his car as he came around the corner.

But police could smell alcohol on his breath and he was arrested after failing a roadside breath test, prosecutor Andy Wills said.

Further tests revealed that Rydon, of Brownroyd Avenue in Rawthorpe, had 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was almost twice the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

In interview he initially denied being the driver before being shown CCTV footage and accepting his guilt.

He said he’s gone to the pub and had lots to drink but felt “perfectly normal” to drive.

Magistrates heard that Rydon had a previous conviction for drink-driving from March 2012.

They banned him from driving for 38 months.

He also has to pay £485 fine, £85 costs and £48 victim surcharge.