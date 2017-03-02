Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A drink-driver who drove her car off a steep hill was struggling to cope after the death of her baby, a court heard.

Sophie Swallow was more than twice the legal limit when the vehicle she was driving plummeted 50ft off Longwood Edge.

The 25-year-old’s solicitor said that the incident occurred when she lost her child 22 weeks into her pregnancy.

However District Judge Michael Fanning said that, whilst sympathetic to the case, he must sentence her with the protection of the public in mind as this was her second drink-driving conviction.

Prosecutor Bill Astin told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that the accident happened on December 11.

He said: “In the area is a very steep slope and a couple of disused quarries.

“When police arrived they found the vehicle had gone over the edge and landed on its wheels.

“It was 50ft down the side of the hill and it’s remarkable that she only suffered minor injuries.”

Following her arrest a hospital blood test showed that Swallow, of Waverley Terrace in Marsh, had 179 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

This was more than twice the legal limit of 80 milligrammes.

The Huddersfield court heard that Swallow had a previous drink-driving conviction dating back to 2011.

Jonathan Slawinski, mitigating, said: “It’s a very tragic set of circumstances which led to a culmination of this offence.

“Miss Swallow was 22 weeks pregnant and lost that child.

“She was desperate for help, no counselling has been arranged to date, and she went into severe depression.”

Mr Slawinski said that Swallow faces losing her job working with special needs children because it requires her driving them around in a minibus.

He added: “I’ve not read a sadder interview for a long time.”

Mr Fanning said that, while the case was sad, this was Swallow’s second offence of a similar nature and he had to consider the safety of others.

He explained: “She deliberately drove while over the limit and disregarded the safety of other road users.

“I’m concerned that her decision making was so flawed that she risked other people and sought to harm herself.

“I know two incidents like this where people have been killed by other road users.

“It’s a serious offence and I’m concerned to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

Judge Fanning ordered a full report from probation staff before sentencing Swallow.

She faces a minimum driving ban of three years and was banned from driving in the interim.