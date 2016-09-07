A drink-driver who ignored a no entry sign and almost collided with another vehicle was lucky to avoid jail.

Alcohol dependant Peter Lye, of Wakefield Road in Lepton, took to the road despite having no licence and being more than two-and-a-half times over the legal limit.

The 41-year-old’s solicitor told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that he drinks every day due to his depression.

Lye had pleaded guilty to charges of driving without a licence and whilst over the prescribed limit.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said that the offences occurred on St Andrew’s Road in Huddersfield on August 4.

He explained: “He contravened a no entry sign, narrowly avoiding colliding with an oncoming vehicle.”

Police pulled over the Fiat Punto and it transpired that Lye had no licence.

He also failed breath tests with 95 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was more than two-and-a-half times over the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

His solicitor Mark Mangano said: “He accepts he shouldn’t have been driving.

“He’s alcohol dependant and has to drink every day.

“This stems from depression he’s suffered for many years which resulted from bereavement.

“Rather than take medication prescribed by his GP, he drinks.”

District Judge Michael Fanning handed Lye a 10-week suspended sentence.

He must complete a curfew over the same period as well as alcohol treatment for six months.

Lye was told to pay £120 fine, £150 courts charge and £85 costs.

He was banned from driving for two years.