A drink-driver crashed into some cars while on her way to retrieve her mobile phone from her boyfriend.

Alana Sutton was more than twice over the legal limit but got behind the wheel because she needed an alarm for work the next day.

She ploughed into two cars waiting at temporary traffic lights at Cowlersley Lane in Cowlersley on September 27.

The 26-year-old pleaded guilty to driving while over the prescribed limit when she appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court .

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said the incident happened shortly before 10pm when Sutton’s white Audi A3 hit the stationary vehicles waiting at the traffic lights.

The air bag in her car deployed but Sutton got out and was found sitting on a nearby wall when police arrived.

Magistrates were told that the drivers of the damaged vehicles pointed her out to police.

She was arrested and taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for treatment to her minor injuries.

There a nurse took a blood sample which was analysed and Sutton was arrested following her treatment.

Magistrates were told that she had 188 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

This was more than twice the legal limit of 80 milligrammes.

Ian Whiteley, mitigating, explained his client had been to a funeral earlier that day and taken a taxi home after drinking following the service.

He said: “The defendant forgot her phone and her boyfriend was staying at his mum’s house half a mile away.

“She felt all right to drive and went to collect her mobile phone because she needed the alarm to get up for work the next morning.”

Mr Whiteley added that she had argued with her boyfriend and was upset but felt “deeply apologetic” for what happened.

He told magistrates that Sutton, who lost her job following the offence, has a drinking problem.

Mr Whiteley said: “She will have a drink at night to try and forget and it’s becoming an issue.

“She knows it’s becoming an issue and she’s dealing with that.”

He added that the offence had cost her a great deal financially due to having to pay for repairs to her own brand new car as well as the other vehicles damaged by her.

Magistrates banned Sutton, of Causeway Crescent in Linthwaite , from driving for 20 months.

She will have to pay £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge