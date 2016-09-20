Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Drink driving mum told police she did it to stop her son getting into trouble with them

The 33-year-old mum panicked when she heard that he was breaching his curfew

North Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield.

A mum was arrested as she drove drunk – to try and stop her own son from getting into trouble with police.

Margaret Moorhouse, of North Street in Lockwood, was almost four times over the drink-drive limit when she got behind the wheel in the early hours of September 1.

Her solicitor told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that the 33-year-old panicked after being told that her son was at risk of breaching his court-ordered curfew.

Moorhouse pleaded guilty to charges of driving while over the prescribed limit and using a vehicle without insurance.

Police attended at St Thomas Road in Lockwood at just after 3am, magistrates heard.

They were called following a report of a collision in the area involving a Nissan Micra, saw Moorhouse driving the vehicle and pulled her over.

She was arrested and police station breath tests showed she had 131 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was approaching four times over the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, explained that her client had been out at a party and had no intention of driving.

She said: “She received a phone call from her brother to say that her son was looking to breach his curfew.

“She’s then panicked and jumped in her car to prevent him being dealt with by the court.

“As a consequence she’s found herself stopped by police.

“By trying to prevent a situation this situation has been created.”

Magistrates banned Moorhouse from driving for 30 months.

She must complete a six-month community order with 10 days of rehabilitative activities as a direct alternative to custody.

Moorhouse was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

Previous Articles

Court briefs: Stealing mobile phones, causing unnecessary suffering to a dog and drink driving

Latest decisions from the courtroom

Related Tags

In The News
Courts
Places
Lockwood
Organisations
Kirklees Magistrates Court

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Kirklees Council
    Grieving widower told by Kirklees Council: 'Your wife left you' when she'd actually died
  2. Lindley Moor
    Enforced clean up suits eccentric Jake Mangel-Wurzel down to the ground
  3. Kirklees
    Sick thugs slash horses in field in Shepley
  4. Kirklees Council
    Parents angry as Marsden and Honley Stay and Play sessions suspended
  5. Rugby League
    Rugby League to get national museum - but not in its birthplace of Huddersfield!

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent