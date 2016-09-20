A mum was arrested as she drove drunk – to try and stop her own son from getting into trouble with police.

Margaret Moorhouse, of North Street in Lockwood, was almost four times over the drink-drive limit when she got behind the wheel in the early hours of September 1.

Her solicitor told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that the 33-year-old panicked after being told that her son was at risk of breaching his court-ordered curfew.

Moorhouse pleaded guilty to charges of driving while over the prescribed limit and using a vehicle without insurance.

Police attended at St Thomas Road in Lockwood at just after 3am, magistrates heard.

They were called following a report of a collision in the area involving a Nissan Micra, saw Moorhouse driving the vehicle and pulled her over.

She was arrested and police station breath tests showed she had 131 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was approaching four times over the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, explained that her client had been out at a party and had no intention of driving.

She said: “She received a phone call from her brother to say that her son was looking to breach his curfew.

“She’s then panicked and jumped in her car to prevent him being dealt with by the court.

“As a consequence she’s found herself stopped by police.

“By trying to prevent a situation this situation has been created.”

Magistrates banned Moorhouse from driving for 30 months.

She must complete a six-month community order with 10 days of rehabilitative activities as a direct alternative to custody.

Moorhouse was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.