A man with a serious drugs and drink problem who terrified his partner by grabbing a kitchen knife during a row has escaped a jail term.

Paul McVeigh, 32, of Manor Gardens, Shaw Cross, Dewsbury , pleaded guilty last month to assaulting Rebecca Huntington at High Close, Town Street, Earlsheaton, on January 22.

He also pleaded guilty to causing £100 of damage to a table top belonging to her.

Prosecutor Andy Wills told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that when she became frightened about his drink-fuelled behaviour and threatened to call her father and brother he “grabbed a knife out of the kitchen drawer and shouted: ‘Get your dad, I will do him and your brother too.’”

She had been prepared to give him “one last chance” but said that day he had been drinking heavily and thought he had been taking drugs.

He was, she said, “off his face.”

A spokeswoman for the Probation Service told the court: “He had been drinking lager all day because he had been to a football match.

“Regarding the knife he had limited recollection. He said Miss Huntington may have been scared but knows him inside and out and knows that he wouldn’t hurt her.”

She said that as well as a crack cocaine habit going back 15 years this was interlinked with alcohol problems.

She added: “He has low moods and lacks confidence. He has felt suicidal especially after a drink and drugs binge.

“There has also been some self-harm recently. He would be suitable for drug rehabilitation requirement.”

The defendant, a production operator and driver in his family’s poultry business, represented himself in court.

He said: “I will keep it short and sweet. I hope something positive will come out of this.”

Chairman of the magistrates, Barry Lockwood, said: “Drugs and drink are the problem. When did you last take drugs?”

McVeigh replied: “A week ago.”

Magistrates sentenced him to a community order for 12 months, a drug rehabilitation requirement for 12 months, a rehabilitation activity requirement for 25 days and 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay his partner £100 compensation and the court £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

In addition he was ordered not to go onto High Close.

The restraining order would remain in place until further notice.

Mr Lockwood said: “We consider this so serious that it could have been a custodial sentence but we have decided that a community order will be in your best interests.”