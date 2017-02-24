Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man suffered a fractured skull after a row with a friend when they went drinking after work, a court heard.

The complainant Anthony Shaw and Stephen Hanson regularly socialised but on July 29 last year “things started to turn sour,” Bashir Ahmed prosecuting told Leeds Crown Court today. (Friday)

Hanson later told a probation officer he had drunk 10 pints, some Jack Daniels and taken cannabis before the altercation around 10pm on Upperhead Row in Huddersfield town centre.

The initial squabble ended with Mr Shaw falling to the ground with Hanson landing on top of him but others intervened and both got to their feet.

Mr Ahmed said: “A witness recalls the defendant then taking a jab at the complainant and again causing him to be off balance and go to the floor and again he fell on him, but on this occasion there was to be no getting up for the complainant.”

Mr Ahmed said Mr Shaw hit his head on the road or pavement and was knocked unconscious. He sustained a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain.

Hanson immediately began shaking and repeating: “I’m sorry, I’m sorry” and tried to help him into the recovery position.

He expressed remorse when interviewed by police. Mr Ahmed said fortunately Mr Shaw had made a good recovery although he had moved to a different job.

Anna Moran, representing Hanson, said his remorse was genuine. He maintained he had pushed and not punched Mr Shaw but accepted he was responsible for the consequences which he had never intended.

He had found the result of his “drink fuelled violence” so shocking he was determined to address the amount of alcohol he consumes.

She said he did not even recall what the quarrel was about, adding: “He accepts his conduct was completely unjustified. Fortunately Mr Shaw has made a complete recovery. He has apologised to him and they are once again friends.”

Hanson, 28, a fork lift truck driver of Hirst Avenue, Heckmondwike, admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm and was sentenced to 15 months in prison suspended for two years with an alcohol treatment requirement for nine months and 30 rehabilitation activity days.

Recorder David Wilby QC said both were fortunate that Mr Shaw had not suffered any more serious long term consequences.

He was prepared to suspend the sentence but told Hanson that other offences on his record reflected his drinking: “It is absolutely essential you address very quickly and very seriously your alcohol problems.”