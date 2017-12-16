Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who got involved in a brawl at a Huddersfield railway station pub said he came off worse - after suffering a fractured nose.

The fight broke out at the Head of Steam shortly after 8pm on August 12, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones said that Dale Wassell and another male had bumped into each other by the toilets and started arguing, pushing and shoving.

Wassell put his drink down then the other man headbutted him and they ended up fighting on the floor.

An ambulance was called for the 31-year-old but he pleaded guilty to using threatening words or behaviour.

He told magistrates: “He came out of the toilets and pulled my head down - he headbutted and punched me.

“It fractured my nose and scarred me.”

Magistrates gave Wassell, of Windermere Avenue in Barnsley, a 12 month conditional discharge.

He still has to pay £20 victim surcharge.