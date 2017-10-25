Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Off-roaders were given a steer on staying within the law at an education day held in the Holme Valley.

West Yorkshire Police , the Green Lane Association (GLASS) and the Peak Park rangers held the event to meet 4x4 drivers and motorcyclists on one of the area’s network of legal tracks at Ramsden Road, above Holme.

They wanted to make sure off-roaders were aware of the places where they can legally drive or ride – and the consequences of driving or riding illegally.

Alex Davidson, West Yorkshire representative for GLASS, said: “As winter and the dark nights approach – a time when illegal activity increases – all parties concerned are keen to play their part in preventing illegal driving, whether it be driving off the lines of legal rights of way or blatant illegal driving on open moorland.

“This is all being monitored with the police patrolling the areas concerned and members of the public being encouraged to report any incidents witnessed by telephoning 101 with details.”

Alex said that anyone thinking of breaking the law faced the prospect of having their vehicle seized under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act 2002 for driving a vehicle on or off a road in a manner “causing alarm, distress or annoyance.”

GLASS is the national user group for people who enjoy using the country’s network of ancient unsurfaced public roads and vehicular rights of way. It promotes legal and responsible driving as a way of enjoying the countryside and campaigns against irresponsible use.