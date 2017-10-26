Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The driver of this £270,000 Lamborghini will be shelling out even more money after being clocked speeding.

The supercar was pulled over by police on the M1 northbound near Woolley, Wakefield, having being caught travelling at 93mph down the motorway, on Wednesday.

Flouting the speed limit is all too easily done in a car capable of more than 217mph.

With a 690bhp V12 engine the Aventador model pictured can accelerate to more than 130mph in 10 seconds.

Perhaps the driver of it should stick to something tamer on public roads and take the Lambo to a track where the only person they'll be endangering is himself.

Over the weekend the driver of a Ferrari wasn't so lucky, spinning out and damaged the car on Stanningley bypass , near Leeds.